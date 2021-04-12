New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Industry body Taipa on Monday said it has urged Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash to implement rules to allow sharing of active infrastructure of mobile networks by companies registered as IP-I.

Taipa, which represents companies like Indus Towers, American Tower Corporation etc, said delay in implementation of National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018 will hit the government's goal to generate USD 1 trillion from digital services by 2025 and obstruct implementation of 5G rollout.

The NDCP approved by the Cabinet recognises that to achieve the objectives there is a need to encourage and facilitate sharing of active infrastructure by enhancing the scope of Infrastructure Providers (IPs).

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had recommended that companies registered as IP- I should be allowed to own, establish, maintain, and work all such infrastructure items, equipment, and systems which are required for establishing fixed line network, mobile networks and transmission links but not elements of core network.

Taipa Director General TR Dua in a statement said the telecom sector requires investments for expeditious rollout of any new technology and sharing of active infrastructure by enhancement of scope of IP-I registration, without any licensing requirement is one of the key policy provisions of NDCP 2018 which is awaiting implementation for more than 3 years now.

"We humbly submit that the above crucial decision would provide the much needed impetus to achieve the targets enshrined in NDCP 2018 besides achieving the goal of USD 1 trillion from digital services by 2025. Any further delay in the implementation would lead to corresponding delays in achieving the various objectives of NDCP, besides causing impediments to the rollout of 5G technology " Dua said.

He said the deployment of common shareable passive as well active infrastructure sharing will accelerate the process of provisioning of ready to use telecom infrastructure besides attracting the much-needed investments to the sector.

"Besides the NDCP 2018, TRAI in its recommendations dated January 11,2021, March 13,2020, February 2, 2018, March 6, 2018 and January 6, 2015 has strongly recommended for implementing the sharing of active infrastructure by IP-Is," Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (Taipa) said.

However, neither the NDCP 2018 policy provisions nor the TRAI recommendations have been approved for implementation so far. TRAI in its recommendations has also addressed the various concerns expressed by DoT from time to time, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)