Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner, Saumya Agarwal, reviewed the security arrangements on Thursday for the ongoing Magh Mela 2026. Speaking to ANI, Agarwal said that the arrangements were running smoothly, and devotees were having a comfortable experience.

She acknowledged that there was some fog on the city side, but it was not causing any major problems. Agarwal also praised the deployment of security forces, saying that they were working efficiently.

"The arrangements here are running smoothly, and the devotees are having 'Snans' very comfortably. There are no problems of any kind anywhere; sufficient changing rooms and toilets, and all other facilities are available. There is a little fog on the city side, but otherwise, it's not causing any major problems here. People are moving around comfortably even where there is fog, and the police and civil in fog, and defence personnel are directing them and providing assistance. All the arrangements are running smoothly... Our force is deployed very efficiently, and everyone was thoroughly briefed last night that today is our second bathing festival and that everyone must perform their duties very well", she said to ANI.

Earlier, actor Rajpal Yadav attended the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Wednesday.

At the Magh Mela, Rajpal Yadav was seen dancing with pilgrims and devotees of Lord Brahma to celebrate the festival.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ekadashi, a large number of devotees arrived at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the ongoing Magh Mela.

Drone visuals from the Mela show thousands of devotees at the Sangam Ghat, braving the cold and taking the dip.

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India.

The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February.

The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh. (ANI)

