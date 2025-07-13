New Delhi, July 13 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, according to a statement.

During the interaction, Gupta apprised the Vice President of several pioneering initiatives undertaken to modernise the functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut on July 15: Several Parts of Tamil Nadu Capital To Face 5-Hour Outage for Maintenance Work, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

Gupta also presented a special booklet titled "100 Days of the 8th Delhi Legislative Assembly: Marching Ahead with Legacy and Development" to Dhankhar.

He elaborated on the Assembly's transition to a fully digital legislature under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dhankhar appreciated the initiatives and conveyed his best wishes for the continued strengthening of democratic institutions at the state level, the statement added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)