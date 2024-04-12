Gurugram, Apr 12 (PTI) A Delhi-based property dealer was allegedly duped of about Rs 1.30 crore by two men here on the pretext of buying his BMW and Range Rover cars, said police.

After purchasing the cars, the accused neither paid the money nor returned the cars and also threatened to kill him. An FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok police station in this regard, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Delhi's Chattarpur resident Gursangat Chaddha, he had bought two cars - a BMW and a Range Rover - for him and his friend Kunal Bansal. Later, both of them wanted to sell the cars.

"My other friend Vidit Jain gave me the numbers of Siddharth Chaturvedi and Akash Chaturvedi, who had a showroom on Golf Course Road, DLF-1 in Gurugram... We got both the vehicles checked by the mechanic.

They gave Rs 2 lakh cheque as advance and they asked for 45 days' time for the remaining payment, Chaddha said.

After 45 days, when Chaddha and his friend contacted the showroom, both the accused were allegedly missing and there were no cars in the showroom, Chaddha said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against both the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC at the Sushant Lok police station on Thursday, said police.

