New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Satyendar Jain, Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Sourabh Bharadwaj, and Durgesh Pathak in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi BJP leader Chhail Bihari Goswami.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey directed the accused persons to appear before it on March 14.

Also Read | Hey Sinamika Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal's Film Filled With Emotions and Music Will Take You on a Romantic Roller Coaster Ride (Watch Video).

The court passed the order on a complaint filed by Goswami, who claimed that the accused had levelled defamatory remarks against him in connection with funds of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Goswami is the chairperson of the Standing Committee of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 Apprentice Posts at rac.gov.in; Check Details Here.

“The Court is of the considered view that prima facie accused persons namely Satyendar Jain, Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak, and Sourabh Bharadwaj have committed the offence punishable under Section 499/500 (defamation) IPC read with Section 34 (common intention) IPC,” the court said.

Goswami alleged that the accused passed the remarks to “lower the moral and intellectual character of the complainant in the eyes of the general public”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)