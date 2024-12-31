New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Three people, including a BTech graduate, were arrested for their alleged involvement in supply of arms and ammunition in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Choube (46) from Madhya Pradesh, Aviral Sharma (35) from Uttar Pradesh and Jitender Singh (42) from Rajasthan, they said.

"On November 28, a tip off regarding a key member of arms supply syndicate, Rajesh was received that he was coming near Sector-18, Metro Station, Rohini to deliver huge consignment of illegal fire arms," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

A trap was laid and Rajesh was arrested. Five semi-automatic pistols with 200 live cartridges were recovered from him, Kaushik said.

During interrogation, Rajesh disclosed that he had procured illegal arms from local supplier of MP and illegal ammunitions from one Aviral Sharma of Agra in UP. Rajesh was suppose to further supply these arms and ammunition in the areas of Delhi and UP.

"On November 30, on the instance of Rajesh, Aviral was arrested from Agra, UP and 50 live cartridges were recovered from him. During interrogation, Aviral disclosed that he also supplied the ammunition to Jitender in Rajasthan," another officer said.

Subsequently, on December 2, Jitender was arrested from Rajasthan's Dholpur and 25 live cartridges were recovered from him, he said.

Rajesh is involved in the illegal supply of firearms since 2013.

In 2013, he met Mohsin, who lured him in the crime introduced him with the local supplier of arms of MP, the police said.

He procured illegal pistols from local supplier and live cartridges from Aviral Shamra and further supplied the same to various persons of Delhi, MP and UP. He was previously found involved in three criminal cases including an Arms Act case, they said.

Aviral is a BTech graduate and was working in a multinational company in Noida. He procured ammunition from various local suppliers of MP and further supplied the same to various persons including Rajesh and Jitender.

Jitender has allegedly committed several heinous crimes including dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder, riots, extortion in Rajasthan He was previously involved in 10 criminal cases. He was earlier arrested by Special Cell in an Arms Act case in the year 2019, the police added.

