New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A fire broke out on the first floor of a building used as a delivery company's storage space in Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Wednesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 8.05 am on Wednesday, he said.

"We rushed four fire tenders to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 10.15 am. The building was under renovation," the DFS officer said.

He added that cooling operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

