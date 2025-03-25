New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the setting up of a model gaushala (cow shelter) in Ghumanhera village.

Presenting her maiden budget, Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced an allocation of Rs 40 crore for setting up the cow shelter.

"A budget of Rs 40 crore has been allocated to set up a 'Model Gaushala' equipped with modern facilities in Ghumanhera village of Delhi. Modern facilities will be provided in this Gaushala for cow protection, milk production and veterinary care," she added.

Gupta on Tuesday presented a Rs 1 lakh crore FY26 Budget with ten focus areas, including Yamuna cleaning, economic empowerment of women, infrastructure, water, and connectivity, asserting that it is a roadmap for making the national capital self-reliant.

In her 138-minute speech, Gupta said this budget is not an "isolated" or "random document".

"Rather it has a balanced mix of everything. It has the goal of flying high in innovation and infrastructure, while ground realities like special allocation for the deprived and model Gaushala have also been taken care of. Overall - this budget has height as well as depth!" she added.

This is the first Budget presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following the party's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month's Assembly elections.

