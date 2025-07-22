New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) In a bid to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced a significant hike in cash awards for medal winners and promised to provide government job to athletes who bring laurels to the nation.

The reward money for Olympic gold medallist has been increased by 133 per cent to Rs 7 crore from Rs 3 crore earlier.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed that Delhi is now the first Indian state to offer the highest cash rewards to international medal winners, alongside access to Grade A government employment.

These initiatives, she said, are inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Khelo India' and ‘Fit India' campaigns.

Athletes at the state and national levels will also be eligible for training support up to Rs 5 lakh, including medical insurance of the same amount. For elite athletes, support will be raised to Rs 20 lakh, with medical insurance coverage up to Rs 10 lakh.

Participants recognised by the International Olympic Committee and its affiliates will receive financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakh for travel, accommodation, meals, and tournament registration.

According to officials, the winners should be residents of Delhi.

To bridge the disparity between Delhi and other states in supporting athletes, the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Gupta, approved a significant revision of the cash incentives under the newly launched Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana, minister Ashish Sood told a press conference.

Sood said Olympic and Paralympic Games gold medallists will be awarded Rs 7 crore, silver Rs 5 crore and bronze medallists Rs 3 crore. The earlier rewards were Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Asian and Para Asian Games gold medallists will be given Rs 3 crore, silver Rs 2 crore and bronze Rs 1 crore as against Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively.

Commonwealth and Para Commonwealth Games gold medallists will be given a cash prize of Rs 2 crore against 50 lakh earlier, silver Rs 1.5 crore from Rs 40 lakh, and bronze Rs 1 crore from 30 lakh.

National and Para National Games gold, silver and bronze medallists will be awarded Rs 11 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. Earlier, the corresponding amounts were Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Additionally, elite sportspersons representing Delhi at national and international levels will receive an annual support of Rs 20 lakh, Sood said.

To further support athletes who represent Delhi, the government has also introduced a structured government job provision -- Group A jobs for gold and silver medallists in Olympic games and for Asian Games gold medallists.

Group B jobs will be provided to Olympics bronze medal winners, Paralympic medallists, Asian Games silver and bronze medallists, Para Asian gold medallists and Commonwealth Games gold and silver medallists.

Group C jobs will be provided to winners of silver and bronze medals in Para Asian Games, bronze medallists in Commonwealth Games and medal winners in Para Commonwealth Games.

According to the officials, the government will have to approach the UPSC for giving Group A jobs to medallists, since they come under the purview of the body.

Sood also announced a support of Rs 5 lakh each for student of classes 6 to 12 who participate and perform at the national or state level.

