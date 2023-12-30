New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday interacted with nearly a hundred imams, aalims and muazzins from across the city as he formally kicked off the Samvaad @Raj Niwas dialogue initiative, his office said.

Saxena has been holding such interactions ever since he assumed office in May 2022, but the Samvaad @Raj Niwas initiative gives it a formal shape.

On Saturday, he interacted with imams, aalims and muazzins from mosques across the city as part of the initiative, according to a statement from his office.

In the 18 months since he took over as LG, Saxena has met more than 50,000 people belonging to varied sections in formal and informal gatherings at the Raj Niwas, averaging about 3,000 per month, it added.

Saxena had announced after taking oath that rather than being the Lt Governor he would strive to serve as a "local guardian" of the city and open the doors of Raj Niwas to the people, the statement added.

As part of the initiative, Saxena will meet residents and farmers from villages of Delhi and have an interactive dialogue on 'Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyaan' of the Delhi Development Authority on January 2, 2024.

