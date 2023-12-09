New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly creating fake social media accounts and posting pictures of a 20-year-old female acquaintance with derogatory comments, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The arrest came in response to a complaint received at the Cyber North Police Station through NCRP Portal, he said.

The victim in her complaint told police that she had met a person on Instagram in 2018 and started chatting with him, but with time, the man started harassing her and forcing her for an interfaith marriage.

"When the victim stopped talking to him, the accused made two different profiles using her picture. He posted some indecent material with obscene comments. He also shared her mobile number on those profiles due to which she faced a lot of problems," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Gopal Karaliya, the accused, was arrested from Pune on Monday, police said.

During interrogation, Karaliya revealed that he had come in contact with the woman in 2018 and befriended her. He even asked her for marriage, but it could not come to a pass because the two were from different religions, police said.

"The accused could not accept this rejection. He created fake social media profiles and started posting derogatory remarks on her pictures to defame her," said the DCP.

