New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above the season's average, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted mainly clear sky for the day. Relative humidity at 8.30 pm was 52 per cent.

Also Read | Unified Pension Scheme To Roll Out Soon: From Implementation Date to Eligibility Criteria and Enrollment Process, Here's All You Need To Know.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 39 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 pm stood at 235.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)