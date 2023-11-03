New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Delhi Police has booked a head constable posted in PCR unit for allegedly thrashing his 11-year-old daughter in northeast Delhi's Dugrapuri Extension, police said on Friday.

The girl has alleged a history of abuse by her father on several occasions, they said.

Police said they received a PCR call at 10.30 pm on Thursday following which a team was immediately sent out.

"A police team was dispatched to the location in Durgapuri Extension. Team found a girl with multiple scars, beating marks on her body," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Her medical examination was conducted at GTB Hospital.

Police has registered an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intentions) of the IPC and relevant provision of Juvenile Justice Act, the DCP said.

"Accused is posted as head constable in PCR unit. Further investigation in the case is underway," he added.

