New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Over 400 officers and personnel of the Delhi Police participated in a yoga session held at its headquarters on Saturday to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga, an official said.

Organised by the Welfare Unit of the Delhi Police, the early morning event was held on the lawns of the Police Headquarters at Jai Singh Road with the Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora attending as the chief guest.

A total of 432 officers and personnel took part in the session which was conducted under the guidance of expert instructors and followed the Common Yoga Protocol, a standard set of asanas and breathing exercises.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated globally on June 21 since 2015, after the United Nations adopted a proposal introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

