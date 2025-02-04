New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A cyber fraudster has been arrested for his allegedly involvement in a sextortion case, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Amit Kumar (19) was arrested by Dwarka Cyber Police from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, police in a statement said.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

Kumar allegedly lured victims through video calls and recorded obscene videos of them for extorting money, they said.

On August 12, last year a person lodged a complaint alleging that he was duped of Rs 4.84 lakh. The victim claimed that he received a video call, which was disconnected within seconds. Later, a caller posing as a CBI officer claimed the girl in the video had died and demanded money for a compromise, the police said in the statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"A team was formed to investigate the matter after registering an FIR. Team tracked the accused and reached in Chamba and apprehended him," it stated.

The accused had opened accounts in different banks to receive the extorted money. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)