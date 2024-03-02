New Delhi, March 2 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a jewellery store here and opening fire at the shop after the owner foiled their attempt, police said on Saturday.

The trio were wanted in several cases of robbery in Haryana, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the accused -- Nishant alias Kala (22), Hardeep alias Watsup (24), and Saurav (24)-- hail from Haryana.

The incident took place on February 28 when the trio had tried to rob a jewellery store in Aman Vihar here but could not succeed as the owner foiled their attempt by blocking the entry points, the DCP said.

They fled after allegedly opening fire at the shop, he added.

Following a complaint by the shop owner, a team was formed and the trio was nabbed on Friday, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the police found that the trio was on a robbing spree in Haryana. They targeted petrol pumps on February 26, 27 and 29 and robbed Rs 6,500, Rs 27,000 and Rs 4.5 lakh, respectively, from the employees at gunpoint, the officer said.

