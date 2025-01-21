New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday cited rising unemployment, inflation and declining public services to accuse former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of 11 years of misrule.

Pappu Yadav addressed two public meetings in the Bhagwanpura and Swaroop Nagar areas of the Badli assembly constituency with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Devender Yadav, the party's candidate.

He urged the voters to back Devender Yadav, highlighting the Congress' legacy under Sheila Dikshit, who served as Delhi chief minister from 1998 to 2013.

Pappu Yadav -- who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate -- said, "Kejriwal's government has failed Delhi with record-high unemployment, inflation, poor education and collapsed health care."

"Devender Yadav's victory will restore progress and prosperity in the area," a Congress statement quoted him as saying.

Devender Yadav pledged to address the pressing local issues, particularly the Bhalswa landfill, promising to propose a new waste management scheme and deploy dedicated sanitation teams.

"Resolving the issue of the toxic landfill will be my priority. Cleanliness and better infrastructure are essential for the area's revival," he said.

The national capital goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

