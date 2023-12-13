New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A video of a man showcasing stunts while travelling in an autorickshaw and hitting a cyclist on the Signature flyover in north Delhi has surfaced on social media prompting police to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said that the video was shared widely on social media.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

A senior traffic police official said that strict action will be taken in the matter.

The traffic in charge and Assistant Commissioner of Police of Traffic have been directed to search for the accused and the offending vehicle and take immediate action, an official said.

Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)