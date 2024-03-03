New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to light rain on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 13.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded 4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am. The city is likely to witness generally cloudy skies during the day with a possibility of more rain or drizzle, the IMD said.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

The humidity level was recorded at 73 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 103, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2024: Class 10 Examination Begins Today; Know Shift-Wise Timings, Important Guidelines.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)