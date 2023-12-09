New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has predicted clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

