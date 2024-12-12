New Delhi, December 12: The city on Thursday recorded the lowest temperature of this winter season so far with the minimum dipping to 4.5 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places in Delhi, including Ayanagar and Pusa, where temperatures dropped to 3.8 and 3.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department, cold wave conditions occur when actual temperatures fall below 4.1 degrees Celsius or when the departure from normal is 4.4 degrees Celsius or more below average. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Poor’ Again in National Capital, GRAP-4 Restrictions Relaxed.

A Thin Layer of Fog Covered Parts of Delhi

A thin layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 4°C, as per @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/WN2rLkzmx2 — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 12, 2024

Delhi's minimum temperature on Wednesday stood at 4.9 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperatures in early December have been recorded below 5 degrees Celsius for the first time in 14 years, the weather department had said.

According to data, the lowest minimum temperature during this period was recorded on December 6, 1987, at 4.1 degrees Celsius. The Weather Department predicted a clear sky for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius. Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records Season’s Coldest Morning at 7.1 Degree Celsius, Air Quality Plummets to ‘Very Poor’.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the poor category, with an AQI reading of 262 at 9 AM, compared to the moderate category on Wednesday, when the 24-hour average AQI was 199.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)