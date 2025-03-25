New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Tuesday was hottest day of the season so far in Delhi, with the national capital recording a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was 1.1 notches above normal.

The monitoring station at Ridge recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, 4.9 notches above normal.

During the day, humidity levels fluctuated between 22 per cent and 59 per cent while the minimum temperature had settled at 16 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for Wednesday, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature likely to settle around 18 degrees.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 4 pm was 234.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted an improvement, forecasting a shift in the city's air quality to the 'moderate' category from Wednesday where it is likely to remain for the next two days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

