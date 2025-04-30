New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written a letter to Lt Governor VK Saxena, urging him to reserve exclusive time slots for children and youths with special needs to train at DDA sports complexes.

Gupta has also requested the LG for implementation of accessibility measures across all the sports complexes operated by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), for such children and youths, said a statement from the Assembly secretariat.

The Speaker has emphasised that the absence of inclusive infrastructure not only restricts the potential of children with special needs, but also discourages their active participation in sports.

Given the high standards and broad reach of DDA sports complexes, he asserted that these facilities are ideally positioned to lead the change towards inclusivity.

He proposed reserving exclusive time slots in all the DDA sports complexes for CWSN and deploying specially trained instructors to support their unique training requirements, the statement said.

He said this initiative would cultivate a supportive and inclusive sporting environment while also prepare these young athletes to represent the nation at national and international competitions, it added.

