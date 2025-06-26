New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Delhi is set to develop dense native forests in Kharkhari Jatmal and Jainpur using the Miyawaki plantation technique, with around 3.45 lakh trees to be planted, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday.

In a major push towards ecological restoration and urban greening, Sirsa told PTI that a method known for fast-tracking forest growth and boosting biodiversity has been proposed and will be implemented over a combined area of nearly 7 hectares — 2.44 hectares in Kharkhari Jatmal and 4.54 hectares in Jainpur.

"This initiative is expected to significantly enhance Delhi's green cover, improve microclimatic conditions, and contribute to long-term environmental sustainability," the proposal notes.

Each site will undergo soil enrichment using natural amendments and mulching techniques to retain moisture, prevent erosion and support seedling growth.

Sirsa said that the Delhi government's move addresses concerns related to city air quality, rising urban heat and shrinking green spaces.

He said the Miyawaki model could offer a scalable, nature-based solution to urban environmental challenges.

Giving details, the minister said that the plantation pits, usually 60 cm × 60 cm in size, will include 20 to 30 different native species to promote biodiversity and will require one to two years of maintenance, after which the forest becomes self-sustaining. A total of around 3.45 lakh trees will be planted.

He emphasised that the multi-layer plantation approach, incorporating early, intermediate and late successional species, will promote ecological balance and long-term forest health.

The Miyawaki forests are also expected to serve as effective carbon sinks, reduce noise and dust pollution and provide crucial habitats for urban biodiversity. Once mature, these green pockets will act as self-sustaining ecosystems requiring minimal maintenance.

The technique, pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, focuses on recreating native forest ecosystems by planting a mix of indigenous tree species densely and closely together, thereby accelerating forest growth up to 10 times faster and creating plantations that are 30 times denser than traditional methods, according to the proposal.

