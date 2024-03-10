Latest News | Delhi Traffic Police Issues More Than 10,000 Challans in 1 Week to Curb Violations

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The traffic police on Sunday said that it has issued over 10,000 challans in a week of special drive to curb traffic violations in the city, an official statement said.

Agency News PTI| Mar 10, 2024 09:40 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Delhi Traffic Police Issues More Than 10,000 Challans in 1 Week to Curb Violations

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The traffic police on Sunday said that it has issued over 10,000 challans in a week of special drive to curb traffic violations in the city, an official statement said.

The drive was conducted between March 1 and 7, in which the Delhi Traffic Police has issued 10,902 challans for violations, the statement said.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

Major violations that were targeted by traffic police included improper parking with 5,957 challans, driving while using a phone with 289 challans, riding without a helmet with 1,131 challans, e-rickshaw violations with 2,476 challans, using cars with tinted glasses with 399 challans, drunk driving with 93 challans and others, it said.

"The initiative aims to not only penalise offenders but also raise public awareness through campaigns, encouraging responsible behaviour on the roads," police said.

Also Read | Geoglyphs Found in Ratnagiri: 10,000-Year-Old Rock Art Carvings Discovered in Maharashtra Villages.

An analytical study highlighted a significant rise in accidents attributed to miscellaneous factors, prompting the need for robust initiatives and deterrence efforts, the statement said.

"By combining a strict enforcement and educational approach, we aim to contribute significantly to reducing accidents and ensuring road safety. Citizens are urged to adhere to traffic rules for the collective well-being of all road users," police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
A+
A-
Latest News | Delhi Traffic Police Issues More Than 10,000 Challans in 1 Week to Curb Violations

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The traffic police on Sunday said that it has issued over 10,000 challans in a week of special drive to curb traffic violations in the city, an official statement said.

The drive was conducted between March 1 and 7, in which the Delhi Traffic Police has issued 10,902 challans for violations, the statement said.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

Major violations that were targeted by traffic police included improper parking with 5,957 challans, driving while using a phone with 289 challans, riding without a helmet with 1,131 challans, e-rickshaw violations with 2,476 challans, using cars with tinted glasses with 399 challans, drunk driving with 93 challans and others, it said.

"The initiative aims to not only penalise offenders but also raise public awareness through campaigns, encouraging responsible behaviour on the roads," police said.

Also Read | Geoglyphs Found in Ratnagiri: 10,000-Year-Old Rock Art Carvings Discovered in Maharashtra Villages.

An analytical study highlighted a significant rise in accidents attributed to miscellaneous factors, prompting the need for robust initiatives and deterrence efforts, the statement said.

"By combining a strict enforcement and educational approach, we aim to contribute significantly to reducing accidents and ensuring road safety. Citizens are urged to adhere to traffic rules for the collective well-being of all road users," police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Comments
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
NZ vs AUS
100K+ searches
Google Trends Google Trends
NZ vs AUS
100K+ searches
Ramadan 2024
100K+ searches
Harmanpreet Kaur
50K+ searches
Liverpool vs Man City
50K+ searches
Yusuf Pathan
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma