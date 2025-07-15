New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a cloudy sky and breezy morning on Tuesday, with the weather department forecasting rain later in the day.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was good with a recording of 48 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) national bulletin.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

