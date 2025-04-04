New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman died by suicide at her residence in Delhi's Dwarka area allegedly due to emotional distress over a break-up and discord between her parents, an official said on Friday.

The deceased was found hanging at her house in Mahavir Enclave on March 23, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that her parents were living separately and had frequent arguments, which had a deep impact on her mental well-being.

She was also in a relationship with a man who had recently broken up with her.

"She was alone at home at the time of the incident. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead," a senior police official said.

A crime team was called to the spot and inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated. Her body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

During the initial enquiry, police said it came to light that she was under significant emotional stress due to the frequent fights between her parents, who were living separately.

Preeti was also in a romantic relationship with Krishna Gopal alias Rinku, a resident of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The two had reportedly met at a common relative's house and developed a bond over time. A photo has also surfaced showing the man applying 'sindoor' on Preeti's forehead, suggesting they may have married in secret, though this is yet to be confirmed, police sources said.

Family members alleged that the man had broken up with her which left her depressed and led to the suicide, he said.

On the day of the incident, Preeti ordered a pizza and later cooked food for her mother before allegedly killing herself Her mother returned home to find her hanging, he said.

"Further investigation is underway. All angles, including the role of Krishna Gopal, are being thoroughly examined. Police remain committed to a fair and impartial probe," an official said.

As of now, no FIR has been registered in the case. Statements of family members and others concerned are being recorded.

