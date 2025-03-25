New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old youth flaunting a firearm on social media was arrested, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Shiv alias Sonu, a resident of Vikas Nagar in outer Delhi, was caught near Balaji Chowk on Sunday.

Police was monitoring social media when they discovered his photos and videos in which he is flaunting a gun. A team tracked him and apprehended him during routine patrolling.

A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession, they said.

