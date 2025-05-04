New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches below the seasonal average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below the season's average. The relative humidity oscillated between 75 per cent and 41 per cent.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The weather department has forecast a thunderstorm with rain on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Friday, Delhi experienced one of its wettest days in May in recent history.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: BOB Invites Applications for 500 Office Assistant Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 77 mm of rainfall in just six hours from 2.30 am to 8.30 am on the day.

This was the second-highest 24-hour rainfall for May in Delhi since record-keeping began in 1901.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 232 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)