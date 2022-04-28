Udhagamandalam, Apr 28 (PTI) Tribals and other members of the public on Thursday staged a demonstration here, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government file in the Supreme Court a revision petition against the Madras High Court order banning cattle-grazing in forest areas across the State.

The order is affecting hundreds of tribals and the public who own cattle that graze in the forest areas, said people holding the demonstration.

The livelihood of the tribals was hit because of the High Court order. Hence, the revision petition should be filed in the apex court, said district secretary of Tamil Nadu Tribal People Union Adayal Kuttan said.

