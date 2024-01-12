New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Den Networks Ltd, a cable television distribution company, on Friday reported a decline of 3 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.85 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.32 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing of Den Networks, a firm owned by Reliance Industries Group.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here’s All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

Its total revenue was down 1.4 per cent to Rs 272.93 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 276.90 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the December quarter, total expenses of Den Networks declined 3.43 per cent to Rs 260.96 crore.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

Shares of Den Networks Ltd on Friday closed at Rs 64.11 on BSE, down 0.70 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)