New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A thick blanket of fog covered parts of outer Delhi on Saturday morning, significantly reducing visibility and delaying 47 trains.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 18 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Railways, 47 trains were delayed till 6 am due to the foggy weather in the capital.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 247 in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)