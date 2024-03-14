New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Delhi's power regulator DERC has framed draft regulations for redressal of consumer grievances, and has proposed the creation of a web portal and a mobile app for filing online complaints.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) earlier this week placed the draft DERC (Guidelines for establishment of the Forum and the Ombudsman for redressal of grievances of Electricity Consumers) Regulations, 2024, in public domain seeking stakeholders feedback by April 15.

The draft regulations has proposed the creation of a user-friendly web portal, mobile app and email facility for online lodging of grievances by the electricity consumers in the city.

It, however, pointed out that the complaints or representations received through postal mode will also be accepted.

As per the draft regulations, the internal consumer grievance redressal cell, consumer grievance redressal forum, and the ombudsman will each establish help desks for providing personal, telephonic and online assistance to the consumers for filing grievances or representations.

Further, it proposed that a bilingual consumer grievance redressal manual should be published online for ease and convenience of the consumers in filing their complaints.

The online and downloadable manual in English and Hindi will be published with a detailed but consumer-friendly procedure for the purpose of filing grievances.

Grievance redressal for providing new electricity connections, electricity services which are unsafe or hazardous to public safety, non-supply or interruption in power supply, unscheduled outage, voltage and power quality-related complaints and power disconnection, among others will be prioritised, the DERC said.

As far as possible, grievances will be addressed without rejecting complaints or delay in providing services.

