New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Monday said its buyback offer for shares worth Rs 85 crore will open on December 26.

The buyback will close on January 6, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has proposed to buy back 10 lakh shares of face value of Rs 2 each at Rs 850 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 85 crore through a tender offer process.

The board approved the buyback of shares in a meeting held on November 1, 2022.

