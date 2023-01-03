New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Dialect-based, hyperlocal OTT platform STAGE has raised Rs 40 crore in funding led by Blume Ventures with participation from NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, TSM Ventures, WeFounderCircle, and others.

Mumbai Angels, Tarmac Ventures, Tailwind Ventures, Longtail Ventures, Lets Ventures and AngelList also participated in the funding round.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Killed for Beating Friend Who Refused To Give Money To Buy Liquor in Ghazipur; Three Including Juvenile Arrested.

Existing investors who participated are Better Capital, IPV, TCA, Venture Catalysts along with some angels, according to a company statement.

The company previously raised Rs 31 crore, and the latest funding round takes the total capital raised to Rs 71 crore.

Also Read | Audi Witnesses Sales Jump of 27.14% Accounting to 4,187 Units in 2022.

"STAGE, has raised Rs 40 crore in funding led by Blume Ventures with participation from NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, TSM Ventures, WeFounderCircle, Mumbai Angels, Tarmac Ventures, Tailwind Ventures, Longtail Ventures, Lets Ventures and AngelList," the company said in a statement.

STAGE started with Haryanavi content in 2019, and now has 2,25,000 plus subscribers, the statement said.

STAGE has produced several web series in Haryanvi including Akhada, Group-D, College Kaand, Opri Parai among others. It launched Rajasthani dialect content in June 2022 and already has 10,000 plus subscribers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)