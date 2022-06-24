New Delhi, June 24: Dish TV Managing Director Jawahar Goel has stepped down from the post after the shareholders of the DTH operator rejected the proposal to reappoint him in the extraordinary general meeting.

"The proposal for reappointment of Jawahar Lal Goel as Managing Director of the company has not received requisite majority at the EGM held on June 24, 2022," said Dish TV in a regulatory filing. However, Goel "continues as a Non-Executive Director", the regulatory filing said. Dish TV to Shift 50% of Its Set-Top Box Production to India by First Quarter of 2021.

"We wish to inform you that on the basis of the votes cast by the shareholders at the EEGM of Company held on June 24, 2022", Jawahar Lal Goel "vacates the office of Managing Director of the Company," said Dish TV.

Moreover, the proposal to reappoint Anil Kumar Dua as a whole-time director of the company and appointment of its former chief executive officer Rajagopal Chakravarthi Venkatesh as a non-executive independent director have "not received requisite majority at the EGM held on June 24, 2022."

Following this "Anil Kumar Dua vacates the office of the Whole Time Director of the Company. He continues as Chief Executive Officer of the Company," said Dish TV.

Besides, R C Venkateish vacates office of Director of the Company," it added. Dish TV on Friday held the EGM of the equity shareholders through video conferencing and other audio-visual means.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)