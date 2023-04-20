New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Disney Star's Head of Network Entertainment channels Kevin Vaz has resigned and is set to join rival Reliance-backed Viacom18 in a leading position, industry sources said.

Vaz was elevated to President and Head of Network Entertainment channels in September 2021.

Also Read | Heatwave Alert for India: El Nino May Spur Deadly Heat Waves and Droughts in India, Says World Meteorological Organisation.

Prior to this role, Vaz was the Head of infotainment, kids and regional entertainment channels Star and Disney India.

A mail sent to Viacom 18 and Disney Star remained unanswered by the time of filing of the story.

Also Read | How To Get Blue Tick on Twitter? As Elon Musk Sets To Remove Verified Checkmarks From Legacy Accounts, Know Verification Requirements and Steps To Get Blue Checkmark.

Viacom18 Media has a portfolio of 38 channels across general entertainment, movies, sports, youth, music and kids genres.

The firm, last week, announced completion of a transaction for a strategic partnership with Reliance, Bodhi Tree Systems and Paramount Global.

It has completed the scheme of merger of Reliance Storage Ltd with Viacom18. As part of that the leading broadcaster has allotted shares to Bodhi Tree Systems and RIL group entities as consideration for the merger.

Post the merger, TV18 will have 51 per cent equity in Viacom18 while the rest would be held by Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree, an investment venture of James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, ex-Chairman of Star and Disney India.

With the merger, the integration of JioCinema into Viacom18 was also completed.

This allowed Viacom18 access to Rs 15,145 crore of cash for its planned growth, comprising Rs 10,839 crore contributed by RIL group entities and Rs 4,306 crore contributed by Bodhi Tree Systems.

JioCinema has exclusive rights for digital streaming of the ongoing Tata IPL 2023. Reliance-backed Viacom18 got digital rights from the cricket board BCCI for Rs 20,500 crore for the 2023-27 cycle of the IPL.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)