New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The labour and employment ministry on Friday said a dispute between HCC Ltd and its workers union has been settled whereby the employer will pay Rs 27 crore as retrenchment compensation, bonus, gratuity and other benefits to the employees.

A dispute was raised by the Federation of All India HCC Workers Union against the management of HCC Ltd, a contractor of NHAI, demanding payment of wages for nine months for 600 contract labours, along with other services benefits like bonus and leaves with wages for 2020-21, the labour ministry said in a statement.

Also, as the contract work of the contractor was to wind up in May 2021, the union demanded for retrenchment compensation and gratuity as payable to all contract labours.

The matter was seized in conciliation by the deputy chief labour commissioner (central), Kolkata, and several discussions were held by inviting the contractor, the union and the principal employer.

After several discussions, it was agreed to sign a memorandum settlement on August 5.

The employer, in principle, agreed to pay the following benefits to all the contract labours — to disburse nine months of wages; to pay retrenchment compensation and gratuity to all eligible workers; to pay bonus at the rate of 8.33 per cent; to pay leave with wages to all eligible workers; and to pay wages for entire period of COVID-19 when the workers could not attend to duties.

The entire settlement was held with volition and goodwill of the parties without leaving any financial burden on the employer in future and any litigation.

The above settlement made the employer liable for payment to the tune of Rs 27 crore, the ministry said.

The parties have agreed to submit a report on the implementation of settlement. The workers' union has profusely expressed its gratitude to such positive and proactive relief-oriented action undertaken by offices of the chief labour commissioner (central) at Kolkata, it added.

On this occasion, D P S Negi, chief labour commissioner (central), expressed happiness saying that "such efforts are made...across the country so that no workers are denied their lawful rights." HRS hrs

