New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Electronic manufacturing services firm Dixon Technologies' arm Padet Electronics will manufacture Xiaomi smartphones at its new Noida factory, which was inaugurated by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

Dixon's wholly-owned subsidiary Padet Electronics has set up a new factory at an investment of Rs 256 crore.

The factory has an annual production capacity of 2.5 crore units per annum.

"It is a momentous step towards our commitment to boosting the local smartphone manufacturing ecosystem in India. We believe that this association will leverage our excellence and superior execution and Xiaomi's expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem," Dixon Technologies Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani.

