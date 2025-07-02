New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Application forms for a second round of admissions to Classes 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools will be made available from next week for students who could not apply during the process held in March.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), only students living in Delhi are eligible.

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

These admissions will be in government schools run by the DoE, except for special schools like Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVVs), Schools of Specialised Excellence, and Schools of Excellence.

The circular stated that application forms will be available from July 9, and the last date to submit them is July 23.

Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

Admit cards for the Common Admission Test will be given out on July 30 at the schools where students apply. The test will be held on August 2, between 10 am and 12 noon, and results will be declared on August 6.

Schools have been asked to complete the admission process by August 30, the circular stated.

To apply for Class 12, students must have passed Class 11 during the 2024–25 session with the required subjects. Their marks in Class 10 must also meet the minimum percentage needed for the stream they are choosing, it said.

There are some relaxations in marks for students from SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) categories, minority groups, Kashmiri migrants, and those who have won positions in national games. Specially-abled students also get a relaxation of 5 per cent in all subjects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)