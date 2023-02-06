New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The department of telecommunication and state governments are using PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) to identify suitable street furniture for installation of 5G cells, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.

Last year in October, the PM Gati Shakti-NMP was launched with an aim to develop and plan integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the network planning group, constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative.

Different departments of the central government and states are using the NMP portal for integrated infrastructure projects.

"For rollout of cutting edge 5G network, department of telecom and state governments are using NMP to identify suitable street furniture for installation of 5G cells," the ministry said.

Railways and road ministries too are developing projects of road connectivity. Similarly, 156 critical infrastructure gaps serving sectors such as coal, steel, fertiliser, ports and food and public distribution were also identified, it added.

Further, it said that 14 social sector ministries/departments have now been on-boarded the initiative.

"To create dialogue with states on their experiences, best practices and visions for PM GatiShakti, regional workshops across six zones - North, Central, South, West, East and North East have been planned in the coming months," it said.

