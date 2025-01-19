Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) The BJP's "leadership model" is to hand over power to the weakest leader so that the government can be run from Delhi, the Congress president of its Rajasthan unit Govind Singh Dotasra said on Sunday.

"Such a model is dangerous for the country, the state and the people," he said at the national working committee meeting of the Congress Seva Dal in Jaipur.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Nowadays, a new model has been adopted by the BJP - appoint any puppet, bring in the weakest person, hand over the power to him and run the government from Delhi. A slip of paper is sent and the person signs it with his eyes closed," Dotasra said.

The Congress leader added that under the BJP, the bureaucracy is dominating the government and the promises made by the ruling party have not been fulfilled.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Pay Matrix: What Will Be Revised Salaries, Pensions for Central Govt Employees?.

"Ambedkar is being insulted and democracy is being weakened by the BJP. In Rajasthan, the law and order situation is deteriorating, social security pensions and scholarships are not being given," he said.

Dotasra said that like Mahatma Gandhi, Seva Dal should organise yatras across the country.

"...I am hopeful that just as the Seva Dal worked under the leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, they will again help the country rid itself of those sitting in Delhi who are followers of Nathuram Godse and are spreading his ideology," he said.

Seva Dal's national president Lalji Bhai Desai said that several important decisions, which include the decision to hold monthly functions to salute the national flag and holding "Gram Tarun Shivir" at the district level compulsorily.

'Padayatras' will be also organised at the district level and 'Samvidhan Chaupal' and 'Samvidhan padayatra' will be organised in every state, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)