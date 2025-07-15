New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) DP World, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Nevomo have signed an agreement to explore autonomous magnetic rail freight movement in the country, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The pact will help the companies to explore opportunities for development of a pilot project using Nevomo's MagRail proprietary technology for the self-propelled movement of rail-based cargo and freight within the existing port ecosystems, DP World said in the statement.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed by Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa, India Subcontinent, DP World, and Przemek (Ben) Paczek CEO Nevomo Group BV.

The MoU sets the framework for a 750-metre pilot project of MagRail technology at Deendayal Port, it added.

