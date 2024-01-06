Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) The Democratic Progressive Azad Party on Saturday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration over supplying electricity to Rajasthan from the Ratle power project and demanded a white paper on the contract.

The Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) -- a joint venture between the NHPC Limited and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC) -- has entered into a power purchase agreement with the Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited for 850 MW, sourced from the project in Kishtwar.

"The signing of contracts and sourcing energy from energy deficient regions is a bizarre move. Such moves are made when a state has surplus energy available and wants to make money," Salman Nizami, the chief spokesperson of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), said in a statement.

"Here in Jammu and Kashmir, we have extreme energy shortages and, in such conditions, no government can afford to push its own people into darkness to please others," he added.

Questioning the move and the sensibility of the administration, Nizami said the motive behind the agreement is not known to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it is time for the Lt Governor-led administration to present a white paper on the contract.

"No one knows the terms and conditions of the agreement. What we know so far is that our resources are snatched to please our neighbours. Our people have primary rights over its resources and the Lt Governor adminstration cannot speak on behalf of 1.3 crore people. It is the mandate of the elected government only," he added.

