New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Representatives of various financial institutions participated in a workshop organised by the commerce and industry ministry to deliberate on mobilising domestic capital into the startup ecosystem through alternate investment funds, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Anurag Jain chaired the workshop, which was organised as part of the Startup India Innovation Week 2023, which kickstarted here.

"The workshop focused on sensitizing representatives from Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), to mobilise domestic capital into the startup ecosystem through AIFs," the ministry said.

The Startup India Innovation Week (January 10-16) is being celebrated across the nation with several events to reach ecosystem stakeholders and enablers for startups.

Events were held in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Warangal and Coimbatore.

