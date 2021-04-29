New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched generic Albendazole tablets, used in the treatment of a variety of parasitic worm infestations, in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based drug major said it has launched the product, a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Albenza tablets (200 mg) after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

As per IQVIA Health data, the Albenza brand and generics had sales of around USD 27 million in the US for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2020.

