Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act here, police said on Sunday.

Vivek Kumar alias Sunny was arrested from the Akhnoor area on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday and sent to Kathua district jail, a police spokesperson said.

"Kumar has five cases registered against him under the NDPS Act," he said.

In the latest case, a warrant for Kumar's arrest was issued by the Jammu divisional commissioner on January 25, the spokesperson said.

