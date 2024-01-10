Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested after 2.24 kg of charas was recovered from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, police said.

Javed Ahmad, a resident of Melhoora village in Shopian district, was travelling in a private car from Reasi to Bhambla when police intercepted him in the Domail area, leading to the recovery of the contraband, a police spokesperson said.

He said the cannabis was found wrapped inside maize husks and kept hidden in window panels of the car.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused, the spokesperson said.

