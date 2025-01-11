Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) A drug smuggler allegedly attacked a head constable with a knife on Saturday when the officer attempted to apprehend him, police said.

Kalaburagi Commissioner of Police Sharanappa S D briefed the media on the incident, stating that the police managed to corner the accused after shooting at him.

"This morning, inspector Chowk Rajendra received a tip-off about a suspicious person and went to investigate with a crime detection team. The suspect was in his car. When they asked the driver to stop, the suspect exited the car and attacked head constable Gurumurthy with a knife, causing serious injuries," the Commissioner said.

The accused Supreeth Navale, is a resident of Muttampur in Kalaburagi city.

"When we searched Navale's vehicle, we found he was smuggling schedule X drugs, including Nitrovet tablets," the commissioner added.

The commissioner confirmed that both the head constable and the suspect are undergoing treatment and are out of danger.

The accused was already involved in three NDPS cases (drug trafficking), he added.

"We will take him into custody after he recovers to trace his sources and determine who he was supplying drugs to. We also discovered he has cases in Hyderabad. Since his network appears to be extensive, we will conduct a thorough investigation," he said.

