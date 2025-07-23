Gurugram, Jul 23 (PTI) A drug smuggler was arrested with 260 grams of smack worth around Rs 10 lakh in Nuh district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sajid from Utawad village, was caught by a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team during a late-night patrol near a bridge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday.

His associate, Sukka alias Samim, managed to escape, they said.

Inspector Jangsher, who led the team, said the accused were riding a motorcycle without a registration plate. On being intercepted, they tried to flee, but the motorcycle skidded and Sajid was nabbed.

A search of Sajid led to the recovery of 260 grams of smack from his pocket. The vehicle has been seized, and raids are on to arrest his associate, police said.

